Fleming on World Series roster for Rays

Josh Fleming

Major League Baseball pitcher Josh Fleming, a 2014 graduate of Columbia High School, made his postseason debut Thursday for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and may get a chance to pitch in the World Series that begins Tuesday.

Fleming, a rookie who went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for the Rays during the regular season, pitched three innings of early relief duty on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits.

The Astros eventually won that game, 4-3, on a walk-off home run. The Astros also won Game 6, setting up a pivotal Game 7 that was won by the Rays on Saturday.

Tampa Bay opens the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday.

Fleming was selected to Tampa Bay’s World Series roster, so there’s a chance he will get to pitch in the Fall Classic.

Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound southpaw, was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft following a spectacular pitching career at NCAA Division III Webster University in St. Louis.

The 24-year-old is in his fourth season of professional baseball. He wears jersey No. 61 for the Rays.