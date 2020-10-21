Waterloo has pair of MVC champs



Pictured, from left, are Waterloo High School cross country runners Angelynn Kanyuck and Joe Schwartz. Both won individual Mississippi Valley Conference titles last week.

Waterloo High School had two runners win Mississippi Valley Conference titles last Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Joe Schwartz won the boys MVC championship with his first place time of 15:52.80. Morgan Stratton placed 18th for the Bulldogs at 17:22.80.

The boys placed fifth as a team.

In the girls race, Angelynn Kanyuck ran to a first place finish with a time of 19:23.70. Waterloo’s Danielle Mudd placed third in the girls race with a time of 19:43.20 and teammate Ali Kloeppel placed 15th at 20:59.30.

The girls placed fourth as a team.

The Cahokia Conference meets took place Saturday at Red Bud, with runners from Columbia, Dupo and Valmeyer among those competing.

In the large school Mississippi Division boys race, Columbia’s Thomas Crossley placed fourth at 16:38. The Eagles placed fourth as a team.

In the girls race, Columbia’s Madison Missey placed second with a time of 19:52.60 and Izabela Barker placed sixth at 21:24.80 as the Eagles placed third as a team.

In the small school Kaskaskia Division boys race, Valmeyer’s Harrison Miller placed ninth with a time of 18:00.

Red Bud won the team title in the girls race, with Dupo’s Sarah Vanover placing fourth overall at 22:13.70.

The Gibault Catholic High School cross country team ran well at Red Bud on Thursday.

Hawks senior Brooke Biffar won the girls race and teammate Regan Gerteisen placed eighth.

In the boys race, Gibault’s Jackson Goedeke placed second and Paden Schultz placed fifth.

The IHSA Class 1A and Class 2A regional meets take place this Saturday.

The Dupo, Valmeyer and Gibault runners will be at Freeburg. The Waterloo and Columbia runners will be at Highland.