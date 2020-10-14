Golf season comes to an end

Ryan Kruse

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois High School Association eliminated state tournament competitions for all sports this fall. That meant sectional golf rounds played this week marked the end of the season.

In boys golf, Gibault competed as a team Tuesday at the IHSA Class 1A Ziegler-Royalton Sectional after having won a regional title. The Hawks placed third at the sectional with a 320, which was 10 strokes behind sectional champion Vandalia and just four shots back of rival Mater Dei.

Ryan Kruse led Gibault on Tuesday with a 78, which put him in 12th place. Gibault’s Ian Bollinger shot a 79, which placed him 17th.

At the IHSA Class 2A Centralia Sectional on Tuesday, Waterloo’s Cooper Sandheinrich shot an 85 for 17th place and teammate Logan DeFosset shot an 88 for 30th place.

The girls golf season came to an end Monday with both Columbia and Waterloo competing as teams at the IHSA Class 1A Salem Sectional. The Eagles won a regional tile last week with a 364, and the Bulldogs placed second in that regional with a 374.

Columbia and Waterloo shot identical team scores Monday, resulting in fifth and sixth place showings, respectively.

Columbia’s Malia Kossina placed fifth at the sectional with a 77. Waterloo’s Calli Smith placed 17th with an 84.

Others placing at the sectional included Columbia’s Annie Schrader in 21st place with an 86 and Waterloo’s Lidia Kaltenbronn in 32nd place with a 92.