WHS girls tennis closing strong

Pictured is Waterloo’s No. 1 doubles pair of Kailey Walter and Haley Storm compete Friday at the MVC meet in Mascoutah. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

The Waterloo High School girls tennis team is serving up success as it enters the IHSA Class 1A Althoff Sectional on Friday.

The Bulldogs concluded their regular season with an 8-1 victory over cross-town rival Gibault last Tuesday.

In singles competition, Waterloo’s Haley Storm, Kailey Walter, Teagan Nodorft, Rylee Ivers, Rory Bradley and Maria Wilson picked up victories over Gibault’s Maddie Davis, Maria Biske, Macy Schneider, Grace Busch, Mary Ellen Koeninger and Sydney Simonton.

In doubles competition, Waterloo’s Storm/Walter defeated Gibault’s Davis/Busch and Waterloo’s Nodorft/Ivers downed Gibault’s Schneider/Koeninger.

Gibault’s Biske and Maddie Murphy defeated Waterloo’s Bradley/Willson by the score of 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Waterloo ended its regular season with four straight match wins and a season record of 11-6 under head coach Brett Ivers.

Pictured is Waterloo’s Teagan Nodorft, who won a Mississippi Valley Conference title at No. 3 singles.

The Bulldogs competed in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships on Friday and Saturday. The doubles portion took place Friday at Mascoutah. The singles tourney was Saturday at Triad.

In doubles, Waterloo’s No. 1 pair of Storm/Walter placed fourth overall following over six hours of play.

“They played great today,” Ivers said Friday evening. “They beat a very tough Highland team in the morning and had two good results with the Triad team and the Mascoutah team in the afternoon.”

On Saturday, Nodorft won first place at No. 3 singles to become Waterloo’s first female MVC tennis champion in several years.

“She played three very tough matches on her way to first place,” Ivers said.

Nodorft is 13-7 this season.

At No. 2 singles, Walter played three tough matches and ended up placing third at the MVC meet.