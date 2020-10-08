CHS girls golf wins regional; Bulldogs advance

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls golf team with its regional title plaque Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links.

The Columbia and Waterloo girls golf teams are moving on to the next round following strong showings Wednesday in the IHSA Class 1A Gibault Regional at Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg.

The Eagles won the regional title by shooting an 18-hole team score of 364. The Bulldogs placed second with a 374. That was one stroke better than third place Okawville.

Columbia’s Malia Kossina placed second overall at the regional by shooting a 76. Waterloo’s Calli Smith tied for third with an 88. Columbia’s Marissa Maldonado placed sixth with an 89.

Gibault’s Maliyah Phillips just missed qualifying for the sectional with a 91. The final individual qualifier at this regional shot a 90.

Columbia and Waterloo will compete at the Class 1A Salem Sectional at Salem Country Club on Monday.