Gibault boys golf wins regional title

Pictured is the Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team after winning the regional title Tuesday at Acorns Golf Links.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team made its presence felt Tuesday at Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg, winning an IHSA Class 1A regional championship.

Earlier this season, the Hawks claimed local bragging rights by winning the Monroe County Golf Tournament on the same course.

On Tuesday, Gibault shot an 18-hole team score of 338. That was 19 strokes better than Trico and 29 shots better than Chester. Other teams in the regional were Marissa, Sparta, Steeleville, Red Bud, New Athens, Valmeyer and Dupo.

Leading the Hawks was Ian Bollinger with a second place overall finish of 80. Teammate Ryan Kruse placed third with an 83 and Ian’s older brother Ryan Bollinger placed fifth with an 85.

Chester’s Jarrett James won the individual title with an impressive 74 on the day. Red Bud was led by Owen Stalling with a 91 (11th place). New Athens was led by Mason Page with a 93 (17th place). Valmeyer was led by Jake Killy with a 99 (25th place) Dupo was led by Jett Ray with a 108 (43rd place).

The Hawks advance to the Ziegler Sectional to be played Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. Other top area teams at that sectional will include Mater Dei and Althoff.

Class 2A results

The Waterloo and Columbia boys golf teams competed Tuesday at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional played at The Orchards in Belleville.

The Bulldogs placed fifth as a team with a score of 353 and the Eagles placed sixth with a 355. Highland won the regional title at 336.

Waterloo’s Logan DeFosset advanced to the sectional round with a third place overall score of 79. Teammate Cooper Sandheinrich also advanced to the sectional with a fifth place score of 82.

Advancing golfers from Waterloo will compete Tuesday at the Class 2A Centralia Sectional.

Columbia was led by Michael Madlinger in ninth place with an 85 and Alex Patrick in 14th place with an 87. Neither qualified for the sectional.