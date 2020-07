Waterloo Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon just before 4:30 for a report of smoke at Yo-Toppings, 624 North Market Street in Waterloo.

Fire personnel opened the front entrance and used a fan for ventilation and then climbed to the roof of the business to determine the cause of the smoke.

Yo-Toppings posted on their Facebook page that they will still try to be open at 6 p.m. Thursday night.