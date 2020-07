Monroe County EMS and police responded shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday to a home on Country Club Lane in Waterloo for the report of an unresponsive 24-year-old male due to a suspected overdose of fentanyl.

CPR was being performed prior to emergency responder arrival, per Monroe County public safety radio dispatch.

Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, was also used on the patient.