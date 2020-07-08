County data gives closer look at COVID

The Republic-Times has obtained and analyzed data from the Monroe County Health Department that helps provide a slightly deeper understanding of the coronavirus here.

The data includes the age of all 136 residents who had contracted the virus as of July 7, along with when their positive results came in.

Based on those numbers, the average age of people with COVID-19 in Monroe County is approximately 54.3, which Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said makes sense.

“That number is not surprising and fits in around the national numbers,” he said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list the average age of America’s over 11 million coronavirus cases, the latest study shows the median age is 48.

The median is the middle number in a sequence when all numbers are arranged in ascending order.

The health department’s data also shows the highest weekly cases occurred the week beginning April 5, while the third highest number of new cases came the week before that. Those weeks saw 26 and 16 more COVID cases, respectively.

Although it can seem that was the peak of the virus here, Wagner said that may be too simple.

“Peak dates will be hard to determine because, with such low numbers, an individual outbreak or a large family getting it would affect the scenario,” he said.

“With our low caseload, trying to determine trends or peaks is difficult with such a small sample size,” Wagner added.

Still, the numbers paint a slightly clearer picture of the pandemic in Monroe County.

The second highest number of cases came the week of June 21, when 17 new cases were reported here.

Wagner explained that was due to an “increase in testing at nursing homes and (the) public.”

At the end of March and beginning of April, the majority of cases were among seniors. Of the 42 new cases in those two weeks, 26 (62 percent) were among people 60 and older.

In the week of June 21, however, only one case was reported among that age group.

Wagner attributed those shifting demographics to the initial outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia skewing the numbers in those two early weeks, while testing of medical workers contributed to younger people testing positive for the virus.

“Medical workers contracting COVID after (the) initial wave had medical worker cases increase in early-mid June,” Wagner said.

The virus also seemed to be detected more in young people in June than it had been so far.

For the month of June, the county saw 32 additional coronavirus cases.

Three of those were among children younger than 10, four were among teenagers and six were among people in their 20s. The county also saw its youngest case of COVID, as a 2-month-old baby tested positive for the virus June 25.

In other words, about 41 percent of the confirmed cases were among people under 30.

Wagner told the Monroe County Board on Monday that it appears more young people are getting the virus, identifying them as “risk-takers.”

In that same timeframe, there was only one case each among people in their 60s, 70s and 90s and none among people in their 80s or over 100. That means only about 9 percent of June’s COVID cases were among the age groups most susceptible to the virus.

The most common age group for COVID cases, however, was still people in their 50s, as there were 10 cases (31 percent of total cases) in that demographic over that period.

In the other middle-age ranges, there were just three cases each of people in their 30s and 40s testing positive for the virus in June. Those two age groups combined for only about 18 percent of Monroe County’s cases, which means approximately 59 percent of cases were in people younger than 50.

Although these numbers suggest the virus has become more prevalent among the younger population in recent weeks, Wagner again stressed the difficulty of making a conclusive determination about trends with such a small sample size.

“With our low numbers, an outbreak at a nursing home can make it appear that the older population was more common during a certain time than it is for the general public, or an outbreak in one or two households can reduce the age range for a given time,” he explained.

Virus continues spread

The virus continued spreading in Monroe County in the first week of July, forcing the closure of a restaurant and government office.

The county now has 137 total cases, up from 126 last week. Forty-four of those cases are active, and the death toll remains at 13.

The state is still counting the woman in her 80s who had the virus and died but tested negative right before she died, while Monroe County is not.

Overall, the county has seven residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest case was reported Wednesday.

Among the new cases last week was an employee at Hopskeller Brewing Company, 116 E. Third Street in Waterloo. A member of Hopskeller’s kitchen staff who does not reside in this county tested positive for the virus.

“Due to our sanitation and mask policies, the nature of transmission and our layout, we’ve been informed that risk to any of our guests is, fortunately, absolutely minimal,” the business posted on Facebook. “Out of an abundance of caution, the kitchen will be closed indefinitely as our staff voluntarily quarantines and we assess the situation.”

The bar reopened the next day with entirely new staff and Hopskeller is working with the health department to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

On Sunday, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said an employee of his office at the courthouse had tested positive for COVID-19 and in accordance with health guidelines, the clerk’s office will remain closed until further notice.

“All employees of the Monroe County Clerk’s office have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

During this closure, title preparers, financial institutions and law firms are required to use e-recording services. All closing agents should consult with legal counsel and insurance company underwriters regarding the risks of closing transactions during this temporary office closure, McLean said.

For emergency requests, email countyclerk@monroecountyil.gov.

According to the IDPH, the Waterloo zip code has had 73 confirmed cases (1,338 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 57 cases (517 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 13 cases (88 tests).

To the north, St. Clair County has 2,370 confirmed cases, including 144 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 21,085 people have been tested there.

To the south, Randolph County has had 292 confirmed cases, 11 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus, 274 have recovered and none are hospitalized with it in that county.

The virus still appears to be slowing across the region.

In the southern region of the state, there is a positivity rate of 4 percent, a 0 percent increase in positivity rates and a 74 percent drop in hospital admissions for coronavirus-like illnesses in the last 14-28 days.

The region also has a 44 percent medical and surgical bed capacity, 49 percent ICU bed availability and 78 percent ventilator availability.

The IDPH county-specific tool designed to help individuals determine what activities they choose to do measures the risk metrics of new cases per 100,000, number of deaths, test positivity percentage, number of test performed, emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, cluster percentage of cases and percentage of ICU beds available.

For all of the metrics save cluster percentage of cases, the state lists a target number and shows whether a county meets that target or exceeds. Monroe County meets all targets as of this week.

There are 149,432 cases of coronavirus and 7,099 deaths in all of Illinois, according to the IDPH.

The IDPH reported 980 new cases and 36 new deaths on Wednesday.

In Missouri, there were 25,204 confirmed cases and 1,046 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 6,969 cases in St. Louis County and 2,621 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 3,038,870 people have contracted the virus, while 131,700 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 11.8 million cases of coronavirus and at least 545,169 COVID-19-related deaths.