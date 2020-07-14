Driver flees police in East Carondelet before crashing

During the evening of July 11, East Carondelet police pursued a driver who fled a traffic stop attempt.

James A. Price, 25, of Olney, was taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through East Carondelet and rural St. Clair County, police said.

An officer attempted to stop Price for failing to signal, at which point Price drove away at speeds of 100 miles per hour. Price eventually lost control of his vehicle on Bixby Road after striking a squad car and failing to negotiate a turn, terminating the pursuit.

Price was charged with felony criminal damage to government property, aggravated fleeing police, aggravated fleeing and reckless driving.