Pictured is the scene of Thursday’s fire on Lemen Road. (Zach Kellerman photo)

Three fire departments battled a fire to a large metal barn near Burksville about 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Waterloo, Maeystown and Red Bud fire departments responded to 5763 Lemen Road for a fully engulfed barn fire. The barn, which was destroyed, sat on the property of Jason and Lauren May.

