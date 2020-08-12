Fire at Crown Linen in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a fire inside Crown Linen Service, located at 322 E. Industrial Drive off Rueck Road.

A responding Columbia police officer reported smoke coming from the building, and once inside a fire was detected and quickly knocked down. The Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments assisted at the scene with manpower as responding agencies attempt to ventilate smoke from inside the building and perform other cleanup.

The Columbia Department of Public Works was requested to the scene to assist with shutting off the sprinkler system inside the business.

Crown Linen provides linen rental services and uniform rentals to restaurants, hotels and hospitals throughout the area.

This is the second recent fire incident at the business.

For details on a June 15 fire at Crown Linen, click here.