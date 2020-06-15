Fire at Crown Linen in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department responded Monday evening to a fire at Crown Linen Services, located at 322 E. Industrial Drive off Rueck Road.

Black smoke was showing from the large facility and firefighters reported flames inside the structure. The fire was knocked down within a few minutes, after which heavy ventilation efforts got underway.

The call went out about 8:25 p.m. Monday. Firefighters completely cleared from the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

The Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments were requested to provide assistance at the scene. Columbia police and Columbia EMS also responded.

Ameren was also requested to the scene.

Crown Linen provides linen services for the restaurant, hospitality, healthcare and sales industries.

Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said a large bag of laundry caught fire inside the business, possibly due to spontaneous combustion.

“The first crew in got a good knock down on it and the sprinkler system helped,” Broshears said.