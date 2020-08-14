Driver crashes after eluding police in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene Friday morning in Columbia.

A driver who sped away from a traffic stop attempt on I-255 crashed in Columbia on Friday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., a Columbia police officer reported that a car was refusing to stop for him on I-255 and continued onto Route 3 south. The car, a newer Kia with Illinois plates, took the Palmer Road exit from southbound Route 3, crossed Palmer Road and went airborne before crashed through the guardrail on the entrance ramp back onto Route near 11 South. The police officer reported the car to be on fire immediately after the crash, but the fire was out quickly.

Columbia and Dupo police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Check for more information as it becomes available.