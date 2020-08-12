COVID blues continue in Monroe County

Monroe County is currently among the 13 counties in the state at a warning level for coronavirus set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings and out of state travel,” the IDPH said in a press release. “There have been several instances of multiple cases among family members in the same, large household… Many (college) students are not wearing face coverings or social distancing and are gathering in large groups and at bars.”

The county’s case total now stands at 331 after recording 40 new cases since Aug. 4. Total deaths, however, remain at 13.

There were four more cases reported Wednesday.

This marks the second time the IDPH has listed Monroe County as being at the warning level.

To make this determination, the department examines metrics including new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, test positivity rate, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits, weekly hospitalizations, tests performed and the percentage of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks.

For the week beginning July 26, Monroe County did not meet the state’s goals on cases per 100,000 (it had 157 and the goal is less than 50), positivity rate (9.7 percent of tests were positive and the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and tests performed (the county performed 349 and the goal is to do enough to meet the positivity rate standard).

Pictured is a screen shot of the IDPH website showing four of eight COVID-19 metrics for Monroe County.

The designation came on Friday, which was the same day Gov. JB Pritzker announced new rules providing enforcement options to ensure organizations comply with health guidelines as the virus surges in Illinois.

The emergency rules apply to businesses, schools and child care establishments and focus on face masks and capacity limits.

Local law enforcement and health departments can now give a written warning and encourage a business to voluntarily comply with public health guidance.

If it does not comply, it can be given an order to have some or all of its patrons leave the premises to comply with public health guidance and reduce risks. If it still refuses to comply, a business can receive a class A misdemeanor and be subject to a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) did not agree with the move.

“If Gov. Pritzker truly believes that our situation is dire enough to warrant new penalties for COVID-19 noncompliance, he should be calling a special session of the Illinois General Assembly,” Schimpf said. “Circumventing the legislative process won’t make more people wear masks. Instead, it will only further diminish trust in our state government.”

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said he did not anticipate those enforcement options being used much locally.

“Most of it’s all done on an education basis,” Wagner said of enforcement. “Most of our places have been pretty good, so I don’t see that being a real big issue.”

Wagner reported four new cases Wednesday, three on Tuesday, four new cases Monday, seven new cases each on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and just one new case last Wednesday.

According to Wagner, 58 cases are active and two county residents are hospitalized with the virus at last count.

Wagner reiterated that his office does not track how many of the people who have had the virus are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“The problem is they’re quarantined for 10 days, and they’re symptomatic one day and asymptomatic the next day,” Wagner told the Republic-Times. “It would be impossible for anybody to give you that number.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 143 cases (2,782 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 151 (1,214 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 14 cases (151 tests), according to the IDPH.

Wagner also clarified that test results are attributed to the place of residence an individual lists on their paperwork when they get tested – not where the actual test was performed.

He further stressed that coronavirus tests given authorization by the Food and Drug Administration have a high level of accuracy.

“The most accurate is the pharyngeal swab where they go way back in the nose,” he said. “The cheek swab and the nasal swab are not as accurate, but you’ve got to go with the test that’s available.”

Per the FDA, there are two types of coronavirus tests: diagnostic tests that show if someone has an active infection and antibody or serological tests that look for antibodies created when someone has COVID-19.

The FDA cautions that those latter tests cannot diagnose active infections and researchers do not yet know if people with coronavirus antibodies are immune to the virus.

For diagnostic tests, there are both molecular tests that detect the virus’s genetic material and antigen tests that detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

Antigen tests are usually faster, cheaper and less invasive, but also less effective because they cannot “definitively rule out active coronavirus infection.”

“Positive results are usually highly accurate, but negative results may need to be confirmed with a molecular test,” the FDA wrote on its website regarding antigen tests.

Conversely, molecular tests are more time-consuming to process, expensive and invasive. But they are also more accurate.

“This test is typically highly accurate and usually does not need to be repeated,” the FDA reports.

In addition to Monroe County, nearby St. Clair County is also at the IDPH warning level for COVID-19, failing the same metrics as this county.

St. Clair County has had 4,518 total positive tests and 158 coronavirus-related deaths as of Tuesday. A total of 45,683 tests have been performed there.

To the south, Randolph County has seen 483 total confirmed cases, 43 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus. A total of 6,785 people have been tested.

As a whole, the metro-east region has seen four days of positivity rate increases in its seven-day rolling average. The positivity rate was at 7.5 percent Aug. 9.

The region has also had one day of hospitalization increases since July 31. It has 31 percent medical and surgical bed availability and 44 percent ICU bed availability.

Statewide, there are 198,593 cases of coronavirus and 7,672 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 62,530 confirmed cases and 1,323 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 15,149 cases in St. Louis County and 5,266 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 5.1 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 164,952 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 20.3 million cases of coronavirus and at least 743,859 COVID-19-related deaths.