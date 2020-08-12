Police pursuit on I-255

About 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dupo police and other St. Clair County law enforcement agencies briefly pursued a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado plates driven by a black male wanted in connection with a morning shooting incident in Centreville.

The suspect vehicle sped south on I-255 past the Dupo and Columbia exits at a high rate of speed before continuing west across the J.B. Bridge into south St. Louis County. Police estimated the Jeep’s speed at about 100 miles per hour at one time.

The suspect vehicle was last seen taking the Telegraph Road exit off I-255 and traveling north from there before pursuing police agencies lost sight of it.