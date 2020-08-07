Stolen trailer from Columbia recovered

Pictured is a surveillance image of a white truck stealing a trailer in Columbia on Aug. 1.

An enclosed trailer stolen from outside a resident in the Columbia Lakes subdivision in Columbia early last Saturday morning was recovered this week in a rural area near Cahokia, police said.

The trailer, valued at $5,000, did not have any contents inside when it was stolen.

The victim’s neighbor provided doorbell security video of a suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck, driving away with the trailer shortly after 6:50 a.m.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the theft in cooperation with the Columbia Police Department.