Flash flooding in Monroe County

Due to heavy rainfall in an area already saturated due to recent storms, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Monroe County and surrounding areas until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

There have been reports of flooding on several local roadways, including Bluff Road near HH and B roads, KK Road just west of Burksville and in area residential neighborhoods.

Quarry Road near the entrance of Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia is currently closed due to water on the roadway (pictured).

