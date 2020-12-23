Fingers crossed as virus stabilizes

After two weeks of rising deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, Monroe County stabilized in that regard last week.

There was only one more death, which was recorded last Wednesday.

The deceased was a male in his 70s not associated with a long-term care facility.

Monroe County’s COVID case count likewise held relatively steady, as Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported 265 new cases since Dec. 15.

That was only up by eight from the previous week.

There are 24 residents hospitalized with the virus among the 338 active cases.

Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Administrator Brian Koontz said during the Monday’s county board meeting that some of those new cases are from his facility. Last week’s testing identified one resident and three staff as positive, per Koontz.

Koontz also reported the Illinois Department of Public Health has directed Oak Hill to increase COVID testing frequency due to area positivity percentages.

With two major holidays in the next 10 days, Wagner said he is not expecting a spike in cases, though he expects to see a similar change as this area did after Thanksgiving.

“I think we’re going to see a little bit of a change, but I wouldn’t call it a spike. We might see a slight increase,” he said. “I think we’ll see the same thing I watched the numbers after Thanksgiving do: it kind of transitioned to a little bit older population coming up positive.”

Deaths and hospitalizations jumped after the November holiday after more senior citizens got sick, though that is not conclusively attributable to Thanksgiving.

Wagner advised taking precautions at holiday gatherings to decrease the chance of more people in the older population contracting COVID-19.

“Be aware of what your family’s behavior is,” he suggested. “If you have a niece or nephew who frequents parties with friends and everything else, don’t bring him or her over and put him in the same room with grandpa. You can still get together, but be smart about it.”

While the pandemic is still at much higher levels here than it was for much of the year, Wagner said the flu season has been “light so far.”

“Flu’s actually down right now, and a lot of that has to do with it being a respiratory disease. A lot of people are wearing masks, washing their hands more often and staying out of group settings,” Wagner explained, adding he does not suggest that it becomes a regular practice after the pandemic is over.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,438 cases (14,628 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,143 cases (6,785 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 107 cases (604 tests), according to the IDPH.

The IDPH on Friday listed Monroe County, along with all but eight counties in the state, as being at the warning level for COVID-19.

For the week of Dec. 6, Monroe County had 635 cases per 100,000 residents (the goal is less than 50), seven deaths (the goal is a decreasing or stable number), a test positivity rate of 13.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent), performed 1,603 tests (the goal is to do enough to meet the positivity rate) and 17.6 percent of ICU beds available (the goal is at least 20 percent).

In St. Clair County, there have been 19,463 total positive tests and 305 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 196,085 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,034 confirmed cases, 205 of which are active. Thirty-nine people have died from the virus in that county. That county should got its first vaccine shipment this week.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 11.6 percent on Dec. 19. The region has only 15 percent of its medical or surgical beds available and 17 percent of its ICU beds.

Illinois overall is up to 911,308 cases of coronavirus and 15,414 deaths.

There are 4,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 981 people in ICU beds and 557 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 370,439 confirmed cases and 5,158 deaths. That includes 57,058 cases in St. Louis County and 15,032 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 18.1 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 321,631 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 77.7 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.7 million COVID-19-related deaths.