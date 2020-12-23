Santa Float mishap results in injury

A mishap on the Waterloo Santa Float resulted in injury Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Paula Drive.

Reports from people familiar with the incident indicate the person playing Santa on the float, former Waterloo school superintendent Wayne Collmeyer, fell from the float and sustained a head injury. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Santa Float had to quit early tonight,” the City of Waterloo posted Tuesday night on its Facebook page.

The Santa Float will still make its final run of the season Wednesday night starting at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.