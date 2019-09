Fight at Dupo High School powder puff game results in arrests

Police made three arrests following a fight that took place during a powder puff game on the Dupo High School football field about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The powder puff game was played as part of homecoming week activities at the school. The DHS homecoming parade took place earlier that evening.

“The fight was over with when we got there and everyone was separated,” Dupo Police Sgt. Ryan Corbin told the Republic-Times. “It’s not really clear how it started. We talked to 15 people and they had 15 different stories.”

Charged with battery in the incident is Ashley Jones, 33, of Dupo. She is alleged to have punched an 18-year-old woman. No medical transport was required as a result of the fight, police said.

Two others – 18-year-old Michael Weiss of Dupo and a juvenile – were both charged with obstructing justice, Sgt. Corbin said. Weiss is a DHS student; the juvenile is a former DHS student who no longer attends the school.

Corbin said the Dupo Police Department will have officers on hand at Friday’s homecoming football game in addition to patrolling the city streets.

Dupo Superintendent of Schools Kelly Carpenter confirmed there was a fight and said the school district is investigating along with police.

“We take these matters very seriously as safety is our top priority for students, staff, parents and community at all of our events,” she said.