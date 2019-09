Men arrested in motorcycle theft

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced that two men have been charged following the theft of a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle near Red Bud earlier this month.

Deputies responded to the campsites off Smith Road about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. An investigation was conducted and suspects were identified. The stolen motorcycle was recovered recently at an address on South 11th Street in Belleville.

Charged in the case are Duane Stemmley, 50, of Belleville, and James T. Juelfs, 51, of O’Fallon. Both are charged with unlawful possession of a converted/stolen vehicle and theft (control intent) over $500. Bond was set for both men at $50,000 and they remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.