Death investigation in Waterloo

The death of a 32-year-old man Friday evening in Waterloo is under investigation.

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a residence at 317 W. Mill Street about 7 p.m., after the man was found unresponsive.

It was later determined the male was deceased, police said, and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office was contacted.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday to determine a cause of death.

