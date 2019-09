Rollover crash near Hecker

Pictured is the crash scene Saturday night on Route 156 east of Waterloo. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Hecker Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a pickup truck rollover crash shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 6774 State Route 156 east of Waterloo.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old male, was reported to be conscious and breathing at the scene.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.