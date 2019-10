Residential burglary under investigation

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred last week between Waterloo and Columbia.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Hanover Road about 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

A 50-inch TV, HP laptop, Amazon tablet and cell phone were among items taken from inside the home, police said, with power tools stolen from a detached garage.

Forced entry was gained to the residence through a back window.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the MCSD at 618-939-8651.