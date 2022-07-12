Fatal crash Tuesday on Route 158

The Columbia Fire Department was paged shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night for assistance in the area of Route 158 at Douglas Road for a fatal vehicle crash.

Columbia responded with a tanker and manpower to block traffic at Route 158 and Triple Lakes Road, assisting the Millstadt Fire Department, EMS and police personnel.

It was unclear initially how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Illinois State Police is handling the crash.

Check back for more details as they become available.