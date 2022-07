The Waterloo Fire Department responded to assist city utility workers at about 9:55 a.m. Friday following a gas main break reported in the area of Columbia Avenue and North Moore Street near Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo.

The fire department had blocked traffic on Columbia Avenue to allow utility workers to fix the break.

The main was repaired at about 10:35 a.m.

Road construction has been taking place in that area this summer.