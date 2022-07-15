Felony arrest in Columbia

An East Carondelet man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly entering a Columbia home with people inside.

Robert L. Haney, 50, was charged with felony criminal trespass to residence. Bond was set at $10,000.

Columbia police were called shortly before noon Thursday to Gateway Urgent Care at 11 South after a friend apparently brought Haney there for a possible symptoms of an opioid overdose or withdrawals. He declined treatment, however, and after apparently receiving liquids and telling responders he felt better, was free to go.

At about 1:30 p.m., a suspicious male subject believed to be Haney was observed walking in the area of West Legion Street at Carl Street, and then a short time later near City Hall. Finally, there was a report of a male subject matching his description entering a residence in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Haney was finally taken into custody for that incident at about 3 p.m.