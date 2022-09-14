Fast times at Belleville West

Local high school cross country runners were fast to the finish at Saturday’s Belleville West Invitational.

In the boys varsity race, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan won first place overall with a time of 15:14.

The Waterloo High School boys runners took the team title, though, led by Joe Schwartz in third place with a time of 15:51.

Morgan Stratton placed eighth at 16:57.4 and Justin Witt placed 11th with a time of 17:12.5.

In the girls varsity race, Waterloo runners took the first four places and placed six runners in the top 10 to win the top prize.

Waterloo’s Cameron Crump won first overall with a time of 19:04.6, followed by teammates Angelynn Kanyuck (19:05.9), Danielle Mudd (19:13.4) and Ava Rau (19:31.8).

Columbia’s Madison Missey placed fifth with a time of 19:42.4.

Waterloo’s Chloe Aubuschon (21:10.6) and Emily Lepp (21:16.5) placed ninth and 10th overall, respectively.