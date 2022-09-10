Valmeyer sports legend passes at 89

Ray Rippelmeyer’s 1962 baseball card

Former major leaguer and longtime professional pitching coach Ray “Bud” Rippelmeyer of Valmeyer passed away Friday at the age of 89.

“We lost a good one today,” his son Brad Rippelmeyer posted Friday on Twitter.

Ray was an inaugural member of the Valmeyer High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. After starring for the Pirates (VHS Class of 1951), he first attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on scholarship to play both baseball and basketball before transferring to Southeast Missouri State University to play basketball. At 6-foot-3, he became a college hoops All-American and set the scoring record for SEMO. Ray was inducted into the SEMO Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

Ray put together a successful professional pitching career in the minor leagues and even enjoyed a brief stint in the major leagues with the Washington Senators – winning one game in 1962 with 18 total appearances. After his playing days, he became a successful professional pitching coach, most notably his nine years with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Society for American Baseball Research has an extensive article tracking Ray’s professional baseball success. Read that by clicking here.

A 2012 blog post by Bleacher Report ranked Ray at No. 41 in its list of “The 50 Best MLB Pitching Coaches of All-Time.”

“When former pitcher Ray Rippelmeyer took over as pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies, he inherited a pitching staff that for years had been inept. By the time he was finished in 1978, he had it transformed into one of the best in baseball,” the blog states. “It was Rippelmeyer who suggested to (Steve) Carlton that he use his famous slider more often after his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. Carlton rode that pitch to two Cy Young awards under Rippelmeyer’s watch.”

He also officiated college basketball throughout the Midwest.

Visitation is set for 4-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 2-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

Funeral services are 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church.

For his full obituary, click here.