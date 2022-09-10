‘Dogs, Davis run past Carbondale

Waterloo’s Evan Davis rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s home win. (John Hooster photo)

The Waterloo High School football team bounced back strong from last week’s loss at rival Columbia to win 35-14 in their home opener over Carbondale on Friday.

Leading the charge was senior running back Evan Davis, who rushed for a whopping 300 yards and scored two touchdowns.

His 16-yard TD run put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with just more than seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Fellow WHS running back Koby Osterhage also got into the act, scoring on a 34-yard run early in the second quarter to put the ‘Dogs up 14-0. Osterhage finished with 95 yards on the ground. In total, Waterloo rushed for 470 yards on the night.

Waterloo senior quarterback Aidan Morrow added a short TD run late in the first half, and the ‘Dogs went into halftime up 21-7.

Davis came through again at 9:13 of the third quarter, this time running it in from 25 yards out.

Bryce Reese added a 16-yard TD scamper early in the fourth quarter to further excite the Bulldogs faithful.

On defense, Waterloo got two quarterback sacks each from Osterhage and Jason Hooser. Maxwell Mitchell also recorded a sack.

The Bulldogs (2-1) will have a tough task next Friday, hosting Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah (3-0).