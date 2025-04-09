Election results for county neighbors

While emphasis was placed on the competitive Waterloo races and other elections in Monroe County last week, the consolidated election also had some items of concern on the ballot for neighboring communities.

In New Athens, former Village Board Vice President Steven M. Newbold will be stepping up as president, taking 252 votes compared to Adrienne Hurst’s 119. Newbold takes the position from current mayor Joe Behnken, who opted to not run for re-election.

The New Athens Village Board election also saw competition on April 1. Newcomers Ryan Heinecke and Richard A. Stoops earned a respective 322 and 208 votes to get on the board. With 215 votes, incumbent Arlene Geppert will remain, while fellow incumbent Deborah Politsch was ousted with only 163 votes.

The mayoral seat in Dupo was taken by an unopposed Dawn Keys, who had been serving as mayor pro tem since last year.

Less quiet was Dupo’s village board race. Among six candidates with three available seats, Tammy Taylor received 249 votes, Peter Urke received 257 votes and Allan Moallankamp received 240 votes. Ronnie C. Dell, James R. Lord and James Paxton earned 133, 85 and 69 votes, respectively.

The Dupo School Board saw no competition with four seats available among Monte Miller, Linda Stoll, Jaci Durbin Declue and Jenny Agnew Bennett.

Most races in Sugar Loaf Township had no competition on the ballot, and the assessor race was exceptionally quiet with no candidate to vote for.

As an exception, the township board had only four seats available for five candidates. Coming in first was Sheryl L. Lacroix (423) followed by Lawrence D. Hofstetter (391), Ron McClenahan (382) and John Kenner (330), with Dennis Rheinecker’s 303 votes coming in last.

The Millstadt Village Board race had Michael D. French earn 596 votes, Dustin Trankle earn 552 and Mark Todd earn 550 for the three available seats. Travis W. Jones fell short with only 412 votes.

The Millstadt School District was also competitive. Candidates from the incorporated part of the district earned the most votes in a race with four available seats, as Stephanie French took 1,005 votes, Benjamin Jenkins took 794 votes and Don Pellmann took 762 votes. From the unincorporated part of the district, Paige Elbe Brown earned 779 while Brian T. Triska earned just 662 votes and Gregory Sangiolo earned 581.

Elections in Red Bud were very quiet with several aldermen running unopposed. These included Bryce Parsons in Ward 1, William Hanebutt in Ward 2, Curtis Guebert in Ward 3 and Patrick Mueller in Ward 4.

Taking four available seats on the Red Bud School Board were Todd E. Birkner (283) and Carol Harms (249) in Township 4S Range 8W, Abigail Carter (253) in Township 3S Range 8W and James R. Hohgrefe (248) in Township 4S Range 7W.