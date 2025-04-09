Columbia native authors second book

Republic-Times- April 9, 2025
Dr. Jeremy Housewright

A Columbia native is releasing his second book following a successful debut writing about pro wrestling and its adoring fans. 

Dr. Jeremy Housewright announced the release of his second book titled For the Love of the Show II: More Stories from Pro Wrestling Fans.

In his first book, Housewright looked at how fans of pro wrestling used their love for the sport to better their lives, telling his own story along with testimonials from six individuals from throughout the United States.

Housewright, a former sports editor for the Republic-Times, ups the ante in his second installment, as he goes outside the U.S. in his telling of 11 captivating stories. 

The new book features over 30 photos and is 143 pages long. 

For the Love of the Show II: More Stories from Pro Wrestling Fans is available for purchase through Amazon in both print and E-book form. It is also available on Barnes & Noble’s website. 

For more information, visit jeremyhousewright.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Fatal crash near Red Bud

April 9, 2025

Fatal officer-involved shooting near Fults

April 9, 2025

Columbia infrastructure ups and downs

April 9, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web