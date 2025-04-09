Columbia native authors second book

Dr. Jeremy Housewright

A Columbia native is releasing his second book following a successful debut writing about pro wrestling and its adoring fans.

Dr. Jeremy Housewright announced the release of his second book titled For the Love of the Show II: More Stories from Pro Wrestling Fans.

In his first book, Housewright looked at how fans of pro wrestling used their love for the sport to better their lives, telling his own story along with testimonials from six individuals from throughout the United States.

Housewright, a former sports editor for the Republic-Times, ups the ante in his second installment, as he goes outside the U.S. in his telling of 11 captivating stories.

The new book features over 30 photos and is 143 pages long.

For the Love of the Show II: More Stories from Pro Wrestling Fans is available for purchase through Amazon in both print and E-book form. It is also available on Barnes & Noble’s website.

For more information, visit jeremyhousewright.com.