School projects on the way in Millstadt

Pictured are renderings of the proposed playground for Millstadt Consolidated School. At bottom is a plan for a track and soccer field

Millstadt students and residents alike will get to enjoy some new recreational facilities as the school district recently approved construction of a track, soccer field and playground.

Millstadt Superintendent of Schools Brad Landgraf said the district is set to borrow a little over $4 million in bonds to be put toward three different projects.

One of these projects focuses on replacing the HVAC system at Millstadt Consolidated School, which Landgraf said has become a priority given the existing system’s age.

The other two projects are set to take place at Millstadt Primary Center with construction of a playground as well as a track and soccer field.

Landgraf noted that regarding the track and soccer field, the school district will be making use of property between the primary center and a nearby subdivision – land the district already owns and is currently being farmed.

“Millstadt does not have a high school, so we don’t have those facilities,” Landgraf said. “We’ve got limited outdoor facilities for PE or extracurricular activities, so we’re building a track and soccer field on our existing property. And then we’re also putting in an inclusive playground at the primary center.”

As mentioned, these projects are set to cost the district north of $4 million. Landgraf shared that the most expensive of the three projects is the HVAC replacement at about $2.4 million.

The combined track and soccer field project is set to cost roughly $1.7 million, while the playground comes in at about $260,000.

Landgraf spoke positively about the district’s capability to take on these projects without negatively impacting the tax rate for the community.

“I would say the district has been very financially responsible and has been paying down some debt, so we’re able to do this without increasing the tax rate, and we actually believe we’re gonna be reducing our tax rate by paying off some previous bonds,” Landgraf said.

He also offered perspective in terms of how these projects came about.

Landgraf explained the HVAC and athletic facilities have been discussed by the board for upwards of a year, with plans and designs coming together well in that time.

The playground was a somewhat more recent addition to the plans as a survey among primary center faculty and administration offered positive feedback on the idea.

These projects have seen approval from the school board over the past few months, with bonds for the recreational facilities receiving an OK at the board’s most recent meeting.

“This has been part of our strategic plan that we put in place in 2023 to do something with the property for the track and soccer field,” Landgraf said. “That’s been discussed for over a year.”

Landgraf expressed a particular excitement for the track and soccer field additions to the district given their scale and significance when it comes to PE and extracurriculars.

He also spoke about the accessibility that is a major part of the new playground. He added the new facility will not have a mulch base like the current playground, which has led to issues with students not being able to use it for some time after rain.

Additionally, Landgraf emphasized how these recreational facilities for the district should be a benefit for all of Millstadt.

“The community will be able to use those facilities,” Landgraf said. “The community will be able to use the track, will be able to utilize the field for different activities, will be able to utilize the playground after school hours and when the school’s not using it, so they’re all gonna be great additions for the school district and the community of Millstadt.”