Early voting begins Sept. 29

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins this Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office inside the Monroe County Courthouse.

The clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 618-939-8623.

In addition to the Illinois governor’s race, local contested races include that for county commissioner between Vicki Koerber and Pat Kelly and for county assessor between Carl Wuertz and Sonja Madlinger.

To check your voter registration status online, visit mococlerk.com/vote.

Those not currently registered to vote in Monroe County may do so in person at the courthouse or by visiting ova.elections.il.gov.

Since the passage of SB536 in October 2021, there are now two options to vote by mail.

Regular vote by mail is recommended for those who normally vote in-person but are unable to do so this election or college students who are temporarily away from home.

To vote using regular vote by mail, download the application at mococlerk.com/vote and return to the clerk’s office.

Permanent vote by mail is available for voters who always want to vote by mail. For this, a ballot will be automatically mailed to the voter approximately 40 days before each election.

The voter must either vote by mail or surrender their ballot to vote in-person.

McLean said this option is ideal for voters who have a disability or medical concern; voters who travel frequently for work; voters who have a work schedule that doesn’t allow them to vote in-person; and voters who prefer to vote at home due to any other reason.

This option is not ideal for students or voters who move around frequently, McLean said.

To sign up for permanent vote by mail, download the application at mococlerk.com/vote and return to the clerk’s office.