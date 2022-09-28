Brinkmann is Gold Award Girl Scout

Mary Brinkmann

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced that Mary Brinkmann of Waterloo recently became a Gold Award Girl Scout – a designation earned by building a plaque to preserve the history of a church and town.

Brinkmann said she felt it was important to share the history of her community with current and future generations. She knew she wanted to install a plaque at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo to accomplish this goal.

Brinkmann spent numerous hours researching the history of the town and church and worked with others to create this plaque.

Spreading the history of her community was important, she said.

“I learned the importance of not just one historic place, but many others also,” Brinkmann said.

The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9–12 who demonstrate leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.

Since the highest award was established in 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change.

Mary is the daughter of Christy Brinkmann. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and is currently attending Southwestern Illinois College, where she is studying criminology and psychology.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, call 1-800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.