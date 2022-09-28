Kramer is PR intern

Emma Kramer

St. Louis-based public relations firm The Hauser Group welcomed Emma Kramer of Waterloo to its fall internship program.

She will spend the semester gaining hands-on industry experience.

Kramer is a senior at Webster University set to graduate this May with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations, a Bachelor of Arts in media studies and a minor in Spanish.

While attending Webster, Kramer has served as vice president of operations for Delta Phi Epsilon and held various recruitment chair positions. She is also a student ambassador for the university.

Kramer brings prior experience to The Hauser Group internship, having previously served as a social media and public relations intern at Vidzu Media, where she helped develop campaigns for organizations in the St. Louis region – including Girls in the Know and Bloom, a marketing and public relations subagency specifically targeting Gen Z.

To learn more about The Hauser Group, visit hausergrouppr.com.