Fire damages Ahne’s Bakery in Waterloo

Firefighters work to extinguish the flames shooting from the rear of Ahne’s Bakery in downtown Waterloo on Sunday evening.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a fire at Ahne’s Bakery, located at 201 W. Mill Street.

Flames could be seen shooting through the rear area of the longtime local doughnut and dessert establishment. For a Facebook live video, click here.

The fire appeared to have been knocked down quickly, with firefighters then concentrating on putting out hot spots and ventilating smoke from the structure.

Waterloo police, Monroe County EMS and the Columbia Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire officials said they had the situation under control by about 8:15 p.m.

“It appears to be an electrical fire,” Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said.

The Waterloo Fire Department requested the Illinois State Fire Marshal to respond to the scene to assist in an investigation into the fire.

“We had a fire this evening. No one was there and everyone is safe. We will be closed until further notice. Thank you all for the support,” Ahne’s Bakery posted late Sunday night on its Facebook page.