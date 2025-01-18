Early morning rollover crash near Hecker

Republic-Times- January 18, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 159 near Sunset Lane south of Hecker.

The vehicle was reported to be on its side in the roadway on Route 159. Upon responder arrival, the occupant of the vehicle had safely exited, so there was no entrapment.

Police said one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department responded to the scene.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

I-255 closure in St. Clair County begins Feb. 1

January 17, 2025

Wednesday morning crash in Columbia

January 15, 2025

Cultivating a legacy

January 15, 2025
HTC web
MCEC Web