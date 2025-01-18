Early morning rollover crash near Hecker

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 159 near Sunset Lane south of Hecker.

The vehicle was reported to be on its side in the roadway on Route 159. Upon responder arrival, the occupant of the vehicle had safely exited, so there was no entrapment.

Police said one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department responded to the scene.