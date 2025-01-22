Real Estate Transactions | 1-15-25
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Amy L. Reifschneider,
Garrett D. Reifschneider
Grantee: Blake Schult, Morgan Schult
Address: 110 Meadow Lane North, Columbia
Cost: $310,000
Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Ginny L. Nuxoll, Jared P. Nuxoll
Grantee: Amy L. Reifschneider,
Garrett D. Reifschneider
Address: 107 Sunset Court, Columbia
Cost: $550,000
Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Michael J. Bono, Tabitha M. Bono
Grantee: Gregory Utterback, Jane Utterback
Address: 1223 North Glenwood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $270,000
Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Proverbs 1 LLC
Address: 6905 Konarcik Road, Waterloo
Cost: $218,355
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Glennda S. Naeger, Luke A. Simpson
Parcel: 12-24-200-002
Cost: $396,004
Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Matthew W. Lowe
Parcel: 12-13-400-003
Cost: $524,853
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Jason E. Smith, Jennifer M. Smith
Parcel: 13-19-100-002
Cost: $206,062
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Carol A. Basler, Christopher J. Basler
Grantee: Theresa A. Schweitzer
Address: 4 Treeridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $299,900
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Joshua L. Luebbehusen,
Lindsay M. Luebbehusen
Grantee: Brett Cogo
Address: 2620 Deercreek Court, Columbia
Cost: $337,500
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: DDJJK Investments LLC
Grantee: Nola O’Daniell, Jacob O’Daniell
Address: 8009 Barn Road, Waterloo
Cost: $160,000
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Mueller Properties LLC
Grantee: Melinda Braun, Tyler Braun
Parcel: 04-27-300-003
Cost: $726,189
Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Lauren Kohler, Michael C. Kohler
Grantee: Mark F. Bemberg
Address: 411 Hillcrest Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $316,500