Real Estate Transactions | 1-15-25

Republic-Times- January 21, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Amy L. Reifschneider,
Garrett D. Reifschneider
Grantee: Blake Schult, Morgan Schult
Address: 110 Meadow Lane North, Columbia
Cost: $310,000

Date: Jan. 6
Grantor: Ginny L. Nuxoll, Jared P. Nuxoll
Grantee: Amy L. Reifschneider,
Garrett D. Reifschneider
Address: 107 Sunset Court, Columbia
Cost: $550,000

Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Michael J. Bono, Tabitha M. Bono
Grantee: Gregory Utterback, Jane Utterback
Address: 1223 North Glenwood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $270,000

Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Proverbs 1 LLC
Address: 6905 Konarcik Road, Waterloo
Cost: $218,355

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Glennda S. Naeger, Luke A. Simpson
Parcel: 12-24-200-002
Cost: $396,004

Date: Jan. 8
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Matthew W. Lowe
Parcel: 12-13-400-003
Cost: $524,853

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Thomas R. Gleiber (executor)
Grantee: Jason E. Smith, Jennifer M. Smith
Parcel: 13-19-100-002
Cost: $206,062

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Carol A. Basler, Christopher J. Basler
Grantee: Theresa A. Schweitzer
Address: 4 Treeridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $299,900

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Joshua L. Luebbehusen,
Lindsay M. Luebbehusen
Grantee: Brett Cogo
Address: 2620 Deercreek Court, Columbia
Cost: $337,500

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: DDJJK Investments LLC
Grantee: Nola O’Daniell, Jacob O’Daniell
Address: 8009 Barn Road, Waterloo
Cost: $160,000

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Mueller Properties LLC
Grantee: Melinda Braun, Tyler Braun
Parcel: 04-27-300-003
Cost: $726,189

Date: Jan. 9
Grantor: Lauren Kohler, Michael C. Kohler
Grantee: Mark F. Bemberg
Address: 411 Hillcrest Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $316,500

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Early morning rollover crash near Hecker

January 18, 2025

I-255 closure in St. Clair County begins Feb. 1

January 17, 2025

Wednesday morning crash in Columbia

January 15, 2025
HTC web
MCEC Web