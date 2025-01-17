I-255 closure in St. Clair County begins Feb. 1

At top is the primary vehicle detour route suggested during the I-255 closure. Above, the closure area is shown in red, with the blue section showing a detour route utilizing I-55 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a project to rehabilitate and resurface 3.5 miles of I-255 from Route 157 to Route 15 in St. Clair County will require a complete interstate closure for six months beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, weather permitting.

By closing I-255, IDOT said the project will be completed in six months instead of the two years that would be necessary if construction were staged. Additionally, the project will cost $65.4 million – about $10 million less in taxpayer dollars than completing the work in multiple phases. Closing the interstate also reduces the risk to workers and motorists by eliminating traffic from an active construction site, IDOT said.

In addition to rehabilitating and resurfacing the roadway, the project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, will also include bridge repairs, safety improvements, new lighting, signing and drainage improvements.

Improvements to I-255 from Route 15 to Collinsville Road were completed in 2020. The work on I-255 from Route 157 to Route 15 is expected to be completed July 31.

IDOT said motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate and detour routes during this closure.

Visit the project website by clicking here for more information, including project maps, detours, construction timeline and updates.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.