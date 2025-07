The Waterloo police and fire departments along with Monroe County EMS responded just after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a dumpster on fire near the drive-thru lane at the Waterloo Dairy Queen location, 175 Marketplace Drive.

Initial communication reported employees were attempting to extinguish the smoldering blaze with a hose. Waterloo police and EMS remained on the scene as Waterloo firefighters extinguished the fire about 6:25 p.m.