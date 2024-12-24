Eagles win Candy Cane Classic

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls basketball squad after downing Gibault in the championship game of the Candy Cane Classic on Saturday. See photos from the game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia High School girls basketball squad continued its impressive start to the 2024-25 season by capturing the Candy Cane Classic championship Saturday at Gibault Catholic High School.

Columbia (9-3) dismantled tournament host Gibault, 49-26, in the final. Sam Schmuke, who was named tourney MVP, led the Eagles with 14 points and four steals. Jordan Holten added 13 points for Columbia.

Following an opening round win in the tourney last Monday over New Athens, Columbia trounced Red Bud to the tune of 55-30 last Wednesday. Schmuke had 16 points and six rebounds. Holten scored 15 points. Ava Langhans contributed 12 points.

On Thursday, Columbia suffered a non-tourney loss to Breese Central, 54-35. The Eagles committed 23 turnovers in the game.

Schmuke is averaging 14.7 points and 5.42 steals per game on the season.

Holten is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Up next is another tourney for Columbia as it plays in the Waterloo Holiday Tournament this week.

The Eagles open with a 12:30 p.m Thursday contest against Marissa, then take on Marquette at 5 p.m. Friday. On Friday, Columbia battles rival Waterloo at 3:30 p.m. The tourney concludes Saturday evening.

Waterloo (6-7) lost 50-43 at unbeaten Civic Memorial on Friday, committing 18 turnovers on the night. Aubrey Heck scored 11 points and Kristin Smith added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Last Wednesday, it was a 62-43 loss to Mater Dei. Waterloo trailed 25-10 after the first quarter. Heck had 15 points and seven assists. On Monday, Waterloo won 50-41 at Jerseyville.

In addition to Heck and Smith, Sam Juelfs is among the team’s top scorers on the season.

As tourney host, the Bulldogs open with an 11 a.m. Thursday contest against Marquette, then play 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Marissa before the Friday afternoon showdown with Columbia. The tourney concludes Saturday.

Gibault (8-2) will also play in the Waterloo tourney, hoping to reach another final.

In Saturday’s Candy Cane Classic final loss to Columbia, Kamille Grohmann led the Hawks with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Gibault defeated Riverview Gardens last Monday and Metro East Lutheran last Tuesday to reach the final.

Kamille Grohmann is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 steals this season. Karmon Grohmann is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Hawks.

Gibault opens Waterloo tourney play at 2 p.m. Thursday against Red Bud, then plays 11 a.m. Friday against Chicago Hope Academy and again 5 p.m. Friday against Roxana before concluding play Saturday.

Dupo (2-8) lost 45-36 to New Athens on Thursday despite 18 points from Kylie Kloess.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers lost 51-24 at Steeleville. Dupo committed 26 turnovers in that contest.