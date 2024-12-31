WHS Athletic Hall of Fame announced

The newest class of the Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced.

The inductees will be formally announced and recognized during halftime of the Waterloo boys varsity game the evening of Friday, Feb. 21 at WHS.

Those to be recognized are Marvin Lich (Class of 1961) Bruce Hudson (Class of 1968), Julie Davis (Class of 1991), Stacey Miller (Class of 1991) and Ben Skaer (Class of 2009), in addition to the 2010-11 boys soccer squad that placed third in the state for Class 2A.

Lich was an all-state basketball player, former track record holder, four-year baseball player and three-year cross country member.

Hudson was a hoops standout with 1,170 career points in addition to participating in track and cross country. He went on to play basketball and baseball at Southwest Baptist College.

Davis was an all-state softball player, scored more than 1,400 points in basketball, and was one of the school’s all-time set leaders in volleyball. She played softball at Southeast Missouri State University.

Miller was all-state in softball and played four years of varsity in both basketball and volleyball.

Skaer was an all-state football kicker who went on to be one of the top punters in the nation while at the University of New Mexico.