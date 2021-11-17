Local girls hoopsters win tourney openers

Columbia freshman Ava Langhans takes a shot during Monday’s win. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia and Dupo girls basketball teams are hosting tournaments to tip off their respective high school seasons.

Both enjoyed some home cooking Monday night.

The Eagles opened the 11th annual Columbia Tip-Off Classic with a 47-26 victory over Greenville. Columbia led 22-16 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Karsen Jany, a junior guard, led the Eagles with 16 points – including a trio of three-pointers – and five rebounds.

Making her high school debut, freshman guard Sam Schmuke added 10 points and five rebounds for Columbia.

Greenville shot under 17 percent from the floor as a team in the loss.

Columbia hosts Marquette in tourney action Wednesday night.

Also in the tourney, Waterloo opened Tuesday night against Father McGivney. The Bulldogs led 19-5 after one quarter and never looked back in a 62-30 win. Norah Gum scored 15 points and Sm Lindhorst scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 49 percent from the floor as a team. Liv Coulson added 11 points.

Waterloo battles Triad in tourney play Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The tourney continues through Saturday, with the title game expected to tip off about 2:30 p.m.

The Tigers opened the Dupo Cat Classic with a 43-26 win over Wood River on Monday night.

Dupo led 10-2 after the first quarter and 20-8 at halftime.

Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Kyann Prater added eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 47.4 percent from the floor as a team in the win.

Dupo continues tourney play Wednesday against Metro East Lutheran, which downed Valmeyer on Monday night.

The Pirates lost 45-26, shooting just 15 percent from the floor in the process.

Brooke Miller, a sophomore, led the way for Valmeyer with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Another sophomore, Kierstin Miller, grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pirates.

Valmeyer will battle Wood River on Wednesday.

Gibault opened tourney play in Dupo on Tuesday night against Roxana, winning 31-22. Kailynne Small led the Hawks with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Emma Blaskiewicz added nine points for the Hawks, who take on Marissa at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cat Classic continues through Saturday, with the title game slated for 3:30 p.m.

For both tourney brackets, click here.