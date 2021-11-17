Turkey tip-offs for boys hoops

Ty Lendhardt

A new tournament featuring three local squads will help kick off the high school boys hoops season during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Waterloo, Gibault and Valmeyer are part of a five-team field competing in the inaugural Waterloo-Gibault Thanksgiving Tournament, which begins this coming Tuesday night with games at WHS and Gibault through Dec. 2.

Valmeyer opens the tourney against Freeburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday at WHS, followed by Waterloo vs. Litchfield at 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo will battle Gibault at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at WHS.

Waterloo Athletic Director Brian Unger said it is his hope to add more local teams to this tourney in the future.

See a full tournament schedule below.

The Bulldogs will be led by seniors Ty Lenhardt (12.5 points per game last season), Logan Calvert (10 points per game) and Ian Schrader (eight points per game).

Gibault will be led by junior Kameron Hanvey (12.6 points per game), along with seniors Jude Green, Owen Scherff and Ian Bollinger.

Valmeyer will be led by seniors Harry Miller (eight points per game), Jordan McSchooler and Vincent Oggero.

Columbia will once again begin its season in the Wesclin Tip-Off Classic, which also begins this coming Tuesday.

The Eagles open tourney play against Mascoutah at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then will face Nashville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

See a full tourney schedule below.

Columbia will field an inexperienced squad this winter for head coach Mark Sandstrom, led by senior Glenn Powers and junior Dylan Murphy.