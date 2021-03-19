Eagles spike past Bulldogs

Columbia’s Ava Khoury goes up for a spike on Thursday. (photo courtesy gatewayphoto.net)

A Monroe County high school volleyball showdown between Columbia and Waterloo on Thursday night went to the Eagles.

Columbia won the home match in two sets, 25-13, 25-15. Natalie Huy had 11 service points and Ava Khoury led the Eagles with eight kills.

Emma Day did her best to keep Columbia at bay, recording 14 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Columbia (2-0) hosts Breese Central on Tuesday. Waterloo (0-2) plays Thursday at Civic Memorial.

In other local volleyball action, Gibault improved to 2-0 with a 25-22, 25-21 win at Marquette on Thursday. The Hawks opened their season with a 25-11, 25-17 win over Okawville on Wednesday.

Gibault hosts Steeleville on Friday and Wesclin on Monday.

Valmeyer (2-1) downed Hancock on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Pirates fell in three sets to Red Bud. Mia McSchooler had nine points and Markee Voelker recorded seven kills for Valmeyer, which plays at Marissa on Tuesday.

Dupo (0-2) lost 25-17, 25-19 to Marissa on Tuesday.

