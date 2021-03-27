Bulldogs win again; Eagles fall

Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown threw two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night.

The good times continue to roll for the Waterloo High School football team, which improved to 2-0 in dominating fashion Friday at Granite City.

The Bulldogs rushed for 411 yards on the night in a 59-16 win.

Evan Davis ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns and Jack McFarlane rushed for 136 yards and a score in the victory. Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown threw two TDs and ran for another.

Waterloo, which out-rushed Granite City 226-18 in the first half, scored on each of its first four drives.

Ethan Horvath added an interception return for a TD in the third quarter and Aidan Morrow capped off the scoring with a 15-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Waterloo plays at Jerseyville (1-1) on April 2.

Scoring was hard to come by Friday night in Breese, as Columbia dropped an 18-12 contest against a tough Breese Central squad.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard first courtesy of an 85-yard touchdown pass from Colin McLaren to Londyn Little to go up 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Central tied it on a TD run early in the second quarter.

Little scored again, this time on a 14-yard TD run, to put Columbia up 12-6 early in the second half. But that would be the rest of Columbia’s points on the night.

Central returned an interception for a TD to end the third quarter at 12-12. The Cougars won the game in the final minute with a short TD run for a 18-12 outcome.

The Eagles were held to just 62 yards rushing on the night. Little had 172 yards receiving.

Central picked off three Columbia passes in the game.

Columbia plays at Salem on April 2.

In other football action, Red Bud won 24-8 at Carlyle. Dupo plays Saturday at Madison.