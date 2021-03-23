Eagles pile on the goals

Pictured is Columbia’s Karson Bridges during a March 8 match with Marquette. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

The Columbia High School soccer team posted a pair of recent blowout wins ahead of a busy week of games for local squads.

The Eagles won 8-0 last Tuesday against Carlyle, with Karson Bridges netting a hat trick and Carson Walton adding a pair of goals.

On Thursday, Columbia blasted past Wesclin, winning 8-1. Zach Anderson recorded the hat trick this time, adding an assist. Bridges contributed two goals and an assist.

The Eagles (2-1) hosted Gibault on Tuesday night, the result of which was not known at press time. Columbia hosts Lebanon on Wednesday, plays at Freeburg on Friday and travels to rival Waterloo on Monday.

Waterloo (1-2) lost to an undefeated Civic Memorial squad last Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown, 6-0.

The Bulldogs played Tuesday at Triad, play at Mascoutah on Thursday and host Jerseyville on Friday in a trio of conference matches prior to Monday’s rivalry match with the Eagles.

Jake Cooling leads the Bulldogs in scoring with two goals and an assist in the early going.

Gibault finally got to take the field Saturday following multiple weather cancellations. The Hawks lost 3-1 at Collinsville.

Nick Chambers made 12 saves in net for Gibault, with McKenzie Haudrich scoring the goal on an assist from Jackson Goedeke.

The Hawks host Freeburg on Thursday, Belleville West on Saturday and Granite City on Monday.