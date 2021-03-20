Bulldogs, Eagles win football openers

Waterloo’s Bryce Reese (on ground) forces a fumble during the Bulldogs 33-19 win over Civic Memorial on Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

Excitement was in the air for the start of the high school football season Friday night in Waterloo and Columbia, and both teams delivered victories for the home crowd.

Playing on the old grass field behind the former high school due to the turf field at the current high school needing repairs, Waterloo turned back the clock in a 33-19 over Civic Memorial.

Both teams had trouble holding onto the ball early, but the Bulldogs eventually prevailed with key scoring plays from their defense and grinding down the clock on offense.

Waterloo had three fumble recoveries on the night, the key one being a recovery and 65-yard touchdown return by Noah Meyers late in the first half. The game was tied 13-13 at halftime.

Following a Jack Macfarlane TD run early in the second half, the Bulldogs put a stamp on the night courtesy of an interception return for a score by Aidan Morrow late in the third quarter.

Evan Davis led the ‘Dogs with 111 yards rushing on the night.

In Columbia, it was the Londyn Little show in a 47-0 blasting of Red Bud.

Columbia’s Londyn Little returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter on Friday night. (photo courtesy gatewayphoto.net)

Little, a senior speedster who will play college football at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh next season, scored three first half TDs for the Eagles. He returned the opening kickoff 77 yards, returned an interception for 45 yards, and added a 14-yard TD reception.

Columbia’s defense had four interceptions on the night.

Eagles quarterback Colin McLaren was a perfect 11-for-11 passing for 93 yards and two scores.

In other local high school football action from Friday night, Dupo lost on the road at Carlyle, 12-6.